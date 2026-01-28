WhatsApp strengthens account security with new privacy controls

WhatsApp has announced the “Strict Account Settings” feature to strengthen account security. The announcement comes hours after Elon Musk mocked WhatsApp’s privacy stance on X (formerly Twitter). Referring to the new privacy feature, WhatsApp’s blog post mentions that this feature is designed for high-risk individuals, such as public figures, who are vulnerable to spyware or hackers.

The Strict Account Settings feature will reportedly go into a “Lockdown Mode” and restrict users from accessing attachments and media sent by unknown or non-contact users. To activate this feature, users can visit the app Settings, go to Privacy, and then Advanced. Now, simply enable the Strict Account Settings to protect accounts from cyber threats.

The blog post also mentioned WhatsApp’s new programming language dubbed “Rust”, which is said to protect photos, videos, and messages from spyware. In simpler terms, the new code helps WhatsApp make sure that videos and other media are shared securely and appear the same on all devices, regardless of the platform being used.

While Meta strengthens WhatsApp security for users, Elon Musk is frequently questioning its data privacy efforts and encouraging people to use X’s new messaging feature, XChat. Musk in a X post said "WhatsApp is not secure", and accused the app of misleading users about its end-to-end encryption.

As far as Xchat is concerned, its privacy features include end-to-end encryption, a four-digit PIN for accessing the chat interface, disappearing messages, and others. Hence, with advanced chat privacy and features, it directly competes with Meta’s WhatsApp, making it all the more reason for Musk to mock the app.