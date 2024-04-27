WhatsApp testing new filter option that will let users get list of their favourites from chats tab

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly on the verge of rolling out exciting new features for Android users, aiming to enhance user experience and streamline communication. According to reliable sources, the messaging platform is testing a dedicated "filter" feature that promises to revolutionise the way users interact with their chats.

The upcoming feature, as revealed by WABetaInfo, is designed to simplify navigation within the app's chats tab. It will enable users to swiftly compile a list of their favourite contacts and groups, allowing for easy access and prioritisation of important conversations. This development comes as part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to tailor its services to meet user demands effectively.

In essence, this new chat filter will empower users to mark specific contacts and groups as favourites, ensuring swift access to frequently engaged conversations. By doing so, WhatsApp aims to streamline communication and ensure that users can readily connect with those who matter most to them.

While the feature is currently in the development phase, it is expected to be included in a future update of the app. This indicates WhatsApp's commitment to continuously improve its platform and adapt to the evolving needs of its user base.

In addition to the chat filter feature, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on another exciting update for Android users. This forthcoming feature, tentatively named the 'quick reaction feature for status updates,' promises to add a new dimension to user interaction on the platform.

With this feature, users will have the ability to swiftly react to status updates, allowing them to express their appreciation for posted content with ease. These reactions will manifest directly on the status screen, providing a seamless and intuitive way for users to engage with the updates of their contacts.