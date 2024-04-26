WhatsApp now has an in-app dialler and hidden group feature in latest beta version

In a bid to enhance user experience and privacy, WhatsApp has unveiled exciting new features in its latest beta version for Android users. Among these developments are an in-app dialler and a hidden group feature aimed at simplifying communication and group management.

The introduction of the in-app dialler marks a significant step for WhatsApp, as it allows users to make calls without the need to save contacts' numbers. This feature builds upon the platform's previous announcement regarding messaging unsaved contacts. Although the feature is yet to be universally available, its presence in the beta version reported by WABetaInfo, numbered 2.24.9.28, signals its imminent arrival. By eliminating the necessity to save numbers temporarily, users can seamlessly communicate without cluttering their address books, particularly when engaging with contacts on a one-off basis.

WhatsApp is addressing group management concerns as well with its "Hidden group" feature, spotted in beta version 2.24.9.20. This functionality enables users to conceal groups within communities, enhancing privacy and control over group membership. Exclusive access is granted to invited members, ensuring that only intended participants can discover and join these hidden groups. Community administrators are empowered with the ability to locate and remove such groups, streamlining group management processes.