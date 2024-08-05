WhatsApp to stop working on these 35 smartphones soon; take chat backup now, here’s how

Meta’s messaging app, WhatsApp, will end its support for of the old Android and iOS devices soon. These approximately 35 handsets are from different brands including Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Sony, LG and Huawei. Users who own these devices are advised to back up their chat history ahead of the deadline to avoid any loss of data. To continue using WhatsApp, users will need to upgrade to newer devices.

WhatsApp keeps updating its list of updated devices to provide a secure experience and protect users from potential vulnerabilities. The affected devices include iPhone 5, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Express 2, Galaxy Grand, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy S4 Zoom, Moto G, Moto X, Sony Xperia Z1, Xperia E3, LG Optimus 4X HD, Optimus G, Optimus G Pro, Optimus L7, Lenovo 46600, Lenovo A858T, Lenovo P70, Lenovo S890, Huawei Ascend P6 S, Ascend G525, Huawei C199, Huawei GX1s and Huawei Y625.

Notably, to use WhatsApp on your smartphone, you need have a device that runs on Android 5.0 or later and iPhones with iOS 12 or later.

How to back up your WhatsApp chat history

Here’s the step-by-step method that you need to follow to back up your WhatsApp chat history on Google Drive:

1. Open WhatsApp of your Android device and go to the Setting by tapping on the three dots on the top right corner of the app

2. Go to Chats> Chat Backup

3. Make sure that you are backing up to the correct Google account, if not, change it by tapping “Change account”

4. Select how often you want to back up your chats from options: Daily, Weekly, Monthly

5. Decide if you want to back up the videos and images as well

6. Once done, tap on “Back up now” to initiate immediate backup

Meta AI to chat using voice

It was recently reported by WABetaInfo that WhatsApp users will soon be able to chat with Meta AI chatbot via voice messages instead of just texting. The voice message button was spotted next to the text field in the chat interface for Meta AI in the latest beta version for Android.