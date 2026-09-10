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WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones: Check if your phone is one of them

WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones: Check if your phone is one of them

The messaging app has raised its minimum software requirement, leaving owners of older smartphones with a choice: update their phones or switch to newer hardware.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 6:30 AM IST
WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones: Check if your phone is one of themWhatsApp ends support for older Android phones running outdated software versions.(Photo: Unsplash)

WhatsApp has ended support for some Android smartphones, meaning users on devices running Android 5.0 or Android 5.1 can no longer use WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business from September 8. The change affects phones that cannot be upgraded beyond Android 5.x, many of which are more than a decade old.

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WhatsApp had announced the move in April and gave users several months to prepare through in-app notifications. If your phone is running one of these Android versions, you will need to check whether an update is available or consider moving to a newer device to continue using the messaging platform.

Which phones are affected?

WhatsApp now requires Android 6.0 Marshmallow or newer for both Messenger and Business. Most affected handsets are phones released more than a decade ago that never received an official update beyond Android 5. Such devices remain in use in regions including India, Brazil, Pakistan, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa. The change applies to both the regular WhatsApp app and WhatsApp Business, with the deadline taking effect on September 8, 2026.

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You can check your software version by going to Settings > About phone > Android version. If Android 6.0 or newer is available, install the update before opening WhatsApp. If your phone has reached the end of software support, you will need a newer smartphone.

Before switching, back up your chats to Google Drive or local storage. After signing into WhatsApp on the new phone with the same mobile number, you can restore your chat history.

Why is WhatsApp ending support?

WhatsApp says maintaining compatibility with outdated Android versions limits the development of new features and security improvements. Raising the minimum requirement to Android 6.0 allows the company to focus on newer capabilities while improving performance and protection for most users.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 6:30 AM IST
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