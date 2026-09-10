WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones: Check if your phone is one of them

WhatsApp had announced the move in April and gave users several months to prepare through in-app notifications. If your phone is running one of these Android versions, you will need to check whether an update is available or consider moving to a newer device to continue using the messaging platform.

Which phones are affected?

WhatsApp now requires Android 6.0 Marshmallow or newer for both Messenger and Business. Most affected handsets are phones released more than a decade ago that never received an official update beyond Android 5. Such devices remain in use in regions including India, Brazil, Pakistan, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa. The change applies to both the regular WhatsApp app and WhatsApp Business, with the deadline taking effect on September 8, 2026.

Advertisement

Must Read: Scammers posing as CEOs on the rise: How fraudsters' WhatsApp, email and Teams messages can steal money

You can check your software version by going to Settings > About phone > Android version. If Android 6.0 or newer is available, install the update before opening WhatsApp. If your phone has reached the end of software support, you will need a newer smartphone.

Before switching, back up your chats to Google Drive or local storage. After signing into WhatsApp on the new phone with the same mobile number, you can restore your chat history.

Why is WhatsApp ending support?

WhatsApp says maintaining compatibility with outdated Android versions limits the development of new features and security improvements. Raising the minimum requirement to Android 6.0 allows the company to focus on newer capabilities while improving performance and protection for most users.