WhatsApp to use AI to read and summarise your unread chats, should you be worried?

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called Private Processing, an AI-powered feature that could help users stay on top of unread messages in both individual and group chats.

First spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.18.18, the feature introduces a “Summarise with Meta AI” button that appears when a user receives a significant number of unread messages. Tapping the button provides a short, AI-generated recap of the conversation, helping users quickly catch up without scrolling through the entire thread.

According to reports, these summaries are generated in a privacy-preserving environment. Meta claims that no message content is stored or linked to the user. Instead, all processing is handled in a secure, isolated infrastructure in the cloud, and the data is deleted immediately after the summary is created. In some versions, this functionality may also be processed locally, using encrypted routing and anonymised request handling to further reinforce user privacy.

The AI summary feature is opt-in and can be toggled manually through the app’s settings under the Private Processing section. It is automatically disabled in conversations with the “Advanced Chat Privacy” setting enabled, ensuring that users who prefer to avoid AI features are respected, even though the processing method itself does not compromise message confidentiality.

Alongside message summarisation, WhatsApp is also developing another AI-based tool called Writing Help, which aims to refine the tone or clarity of a user’s messages before sending. This tool will also operate within the Private Processing framework, maintaining the same high standard of data protection.

Currently, both features are only available to a limited group of beta testers on Android, and WhatsApp has not yet confirmed a timeline for a broader release or support on iOS devices. However, a wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks as the company continues to test and refine these tools.