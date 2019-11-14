WhatsApp tweaks user interface; here's what has changed

WhatsApp has introduced some changes in its user interface with the latest update for Android. These updates have been submitted through the Google Play Beta Program, and will be available for WhatsApp Beta users for now. In due time, these updates will be rolled out for stable version of the application too.

Recently, Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, had changed its branding 'facebook' to 'FACEBOOK'. The latest WhatsApp beta update 2.19.331 has changed the Facebook footer accordingly on the welcome screen. The Facebook footer has been changed for both Light and Dark themes.

The redesigned Facebook footer has also been added to the 'Settings' menu and the Splash Screen. The footer will appear in different colours on these two screens too, depending on whether Light or Dark theme is being used.

WhatsApp has also tweaked the camera icon in the app in beta update 2.19.328. The camera icons in the status tab and the chat bar have been changed from the usual rounded square shape to a more camera-like appearance.

WhatsApp has also fixed the bug that crashed the application while listening to voice messages. Meanwhile, there is still no update on when the much-awaited Dark Theme for WhatsApp will be launched.

