WhatsApp updates: Video, voice calls for web version; self-destructing feature for photos soon

Video and voice calls using the desktop version of WhatsApp, also known as WhatsApp Web are likely to be a reality soon. The company has, however, started rolling out this feature for a few WhatsApp beta testers. This implies that the feature could be rolled for non-testers soon.

"WhatsApp is rolling out calls for more users today on WhatsApp web/Desktop 2.2104.10 release. Note that it might still take some time to get the feature, but its good news," WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo tweeted.

A window will appear wherein the user can accept or reject the incoming call on WhatsApp Web. When you call a person, WhatsApp Web will redirect you to another type of window which is smaller and includes the call status. Support for group voice and video calls will also be included as per the WhatsApp features tracker.

The Facebook-owned social media platform is also working on a self-destruction feature for photographs for iOS and Android versions. Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp. Wabetainfo added there is no screenshot detection for self-destructing photos in sight as of now and the concept has been taken from Instagram Direct.

The feature will be available as long as a user is active in a chat window. Once you exit the chat window, the image will be removed. WhatsApp will ask the users whether they want to view the image once or want it to stay on the chat if the feature is launched. The platform will comprise an icon for self-destructing photos. The image will be removed after a fixed time period if the feature is enabled.

