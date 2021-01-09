WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: WhatsApp's new policy sparks concerns, Telegram, Signal roast

WhatsApp's new policy update has sparked concerns among netizens with most users saying that they would now prefer a different chatting app. The Facebook-owned messenger app said that as part of the policy update, it will share user data with other Facebook companies. The message elaborates for users the ways WhatsApp handles data and how it partners with Facebook to allow integrations across multiple apps.

The message enraged WhatsApp users with a host of them threatening to leave the app and join its rivals. And its rivals -- Telegram and Signal -- were just waiting to hear that.

Signal that has recently been endorsed by Elon Musk tweeted that a lot of people have asked them how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal. The app's bio on Twitter reads, "Say 'hello' to privacy". "A lot of people have been asking how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal, and Signal group links are a great way to get started. Drop a group link into your former chat app of choice like you're dropping the mic on the way out," it said.

