WhatsApp working on AI-powered image editor and Ask Meta AI feature: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an image editing feature with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to reports from a reliable feature tracker. The messaging platform is reportedly developing a feature that will empower users to enhance their images directly within the app, leveraging AI capabilities to modify backgrounds, restyle images, and even 'expand' them. While the specifics of these editing tools remain under wraps, they promise to offer users a seamless and intuitive editing experience.

The latest insights come from WABetaInfo. It's reported that the recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.13 update contains code indicative of an AI-powered image editor. Although this feature is still in its developmental stages, users enrolled in the beta testing program are unable to explore its functionalities at present.

A leaked screenshot shared by WABetaInfo provides a glimpse into the early version of the feature, revealing a green icon positioned at the top of the image sending interface in WhatsApp for Android. Upon tapping the icon, users are presented with three options: Backdrop, Restyle, and Expand. However, the precise capabilities of these editing tools remain shrouded in mystery as development progresses.

In parallel, WhatsApp is also said to be working on another innovative feature, as disclosed by WABetaInfo's latest findings. The forthcoming update reportedly enables users to directly interact with the company's 'Meta AI' service through the search bar within the app. This AI assistant, named Meta AI, is designed to field user inquiries and is poised to rival the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

It's important to note that both of these cutting-edge features are still undergoing refinement and testing. Despite updates to the app, users are currently unable to access these functionalities. They are expected to undergo further refinement through beta testing before being made available to all users, with eventual deployment on iOS to ensure uniform functionality across platforms.