Who is Neeraj Arora? The IITian tipped to be the next WhatsApp CEO

WhatsApp founder Jan Koum has announced that he will step down as the chief executive of the company. There have been reports of differences between him and WhatsApp's parent company Facebook over data privacy, encryption and other issues, which led to this decision. As WhatsApp looks for a new CEO, cetain reports doing the rounds suggest that WhatsApp's Indian-origin business officer Neeraj Arora could be the named the new CEO of the company.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Arora has been associated with WhatsApp almost for six and a half years since November 2011, well before Facebook acquired the messaging applications. The 39-year old is regarded as a merger and acquisitions expert and is credited with rapid growth of WhatsApp.

Before coming to WhatsApp, he was also a member on the board of directors of digital wallet Paytm for a period of two years and nine months. He has worked at Google too, first as Corporate Development Manager and then as Principle, Corporate Development.

Early in his career, Arora worked with Times Internet Limited and Accellion as Chief Manager and Program Manager, respectively. He completed his B.Tech in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the year 2000 before heading to Accellion. After finishing his stint there, he went to Indian School of Business to pursue MBA in Finance and Strategy.

While Arora has what it needs when it comes to qualifications, his experience of working with leading tech companies is likely to present Arora as a suitable candidate for the post of new WhatsApp CEO.