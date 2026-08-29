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Why Steve Jobs picked Tim Cook as CEO: Story behind Apple's biggest succession bet

Why Steve Jobs picked Tim Cook as CEO: Story behind Apple's biggest succession bet

Tim Cook will officially step down as Apple CEO, a role he has held since 2011 after Steve Jobs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Why Steve Jobs picked Tim Cook as CEO: Story behind Apple's biggest succession betDuring the transition, Jobs gave advice to Cook, saying, “Don’t ask what I would do. Just do the right thing,” and the message was so clear.

A major Apple leadership transition is underway. Tim Cook will officially step down as Apple CEO, a role he has held since 2011, after Steve Jobs. Starting September 1, 2026, John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over as chief executive. Cook will move to a different role at Apple.

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Cook has been leading Apple for over 15 years, and he has been a rock during Apple's hardest times. Despite Apple having Jobs’ personality and product-focused leadership, he chose Cook because of his operational expertise. Here’s why Steve Jobs appointed Cook to lead Apple’s future.

Why Jobs chose Cook over a "Product Visionary"

Tim Cook's biggest strength at Apple was operations, and he had already proved himself as operations chief, improving manufacturing, supply chains, inventory management and efficiency. This helped Apple scale access to iPhone, iPad and other products globally while maintaining its massive manufacturing operation.

During Steve Jobs treatment and extended absence in 2009, Cook held the fort, leading Apple independently during the challenging times. This period gave Jobs as well as Apple’s board confidence that the company could run smoothly without its founder at the helm.

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In addition, it is reported that Jobs wanted to expand beyond hardware, and he did not want someone who mimicked him, but who shared the same vision. Jobs was popularly known as the product guy, with a vision for design and storytelling, whereas Cook was the opposite; he brought discipline, calm decision-making, operational expertise and an ability to execute at scale.

During the transition, Jobs gave advice to Cook, saying, “Don’t ask what I would do. Just do the right thing,” and the message was so clear. Now, the crown will be given to Ternus, who is said to bring back Jobs’ product-focused approach.

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Published on: Aug 29, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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