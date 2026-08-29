Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Tata Sons gets 3-month AGM extension from RoC amid leadership uncertainty: Report

Tata Sons gets 3-month AGM extension from RoC amid leadership uncertainty: Report

Tata Sons has secured a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold its annual general meeting, after its August 18 AGM was adjourned due to a lack of quorum. The extension gives the conglomerate until December 31, 2026, to address the governance uncertainty surrounding Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s directorship renewal.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026 9:57 AM IST
Tata Sons gets 3-month AGM extension from RoC amid leadership uncertainty: ReportThe RoC, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is learnt to have granted the extension until December 31, 2026.

Tata Sons has received a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to hold its annual general meeting (AGM), providing the conglomerate more time to resolve an unusual governance situation following the adjournment of its August 18 meeting.

The RoC, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is learnt to have granted the extension until December 31, 2026, a source told Business Standard. Tata Sons was originally required to hold its AGM by September 30, six months after the end of its financial year, as stipulated under the Companies Act, 2013.

Advertisement

The extension comes less than two weeks after Tata Sons’ AGM was adjourned for the first time in the group’s more than 100-year history because of a lack of quorum. The disruption followed a freeze imposed on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the key shareholders of Tata Sons.

The RoC’s decision is significant because the postponed AGM had a key item on its agenda — the renewal of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s directorship. His directorship was due for renewal through retirement by rotation, generally a routine corporate process. However, with the meeting unable to proceed, uncertainty emerged over his formal status as a director.

MUST READ: Noel Tata, Shapoorji Pallonji negotiate share swap for 18.4% Tata Sons holding: Report

Advertisement

The extension was granted after Tata Sons approached the RoC, citing extraordinary circumstances arising from the freeze on SRTT. Section 96(1) of the Companies Act requires companies, other than one-person companies, to hold an AGM every year.

The RoC is also learnt to have advised Tata Sons to ensure compliance with the relevant provisions of company law in the future.

Why Tata Sons AGM was adjourned

SRTT is a key trust within Tata Trusts, which collectively holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner had frozen SRTT over an alleged violation of provisions of the amended Maharashtra Public Trusts Act concerning the composition of trust boards.

The freeze affected the AGM because Tata Sons’ Articles of Association require representatives jointly nominated by SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust to attend the company’s meetings. With SRTT facing restrictions, the required quorum could not be established.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘No one owes Air India a living’: Backlash in Singapore parliament as airline seeks $1.5 billion from Tata, SIA

The issue also comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over Chandrasekaran’s future at Tata Sons. Earlier this month, he informed the board that he would not seek another term when his tenure as chairman ends in February 2027.

Chandrasekaran became Tata Sons chairman in February 2017 after Cyrus Mistry’s removal in October 2016. Tata Trusts had recommended a third five-year term for him last year. However, discussions were put on hold in February 2026 after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over the financial performance of businesses including Air India and Tata Digital.

If the restrictions on SRTT continue through the end of the year, the matter could eventually move before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for further directions.

MUST READ: After record loss, Air India seeks $1.5 billion fresh funding from Tata, Singapore Airlines

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more