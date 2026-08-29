Tata Sons gets 3-month AGM extension from RoC amid leadership uncertainty: Report

The extension comes less than two weeks after Tata Sons’ AGM was adjourned for the first time in the group’s more than 100-year history because of a lack of quorum. The disruption followed a freeze imposed on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the key shareholders of Tata Sons.

The RoC’s decision is significant because the postponed AGM had a key item on its agenda — the renewal of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s directorship. His directorship was due for renewal through retirement by rotation, generally a routine corporate process. However, with the meeting unable to proceed, uncertainty emerged over his formal status as a director.

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The extension was granted after Tata Sons approached the RoC, citing extraordinary circumstances arising from the freeze on SRTT. Section 96(1) of the Companies Act requires companies, other than one-person companies, to hold an AGM every year.

The RoC is also learnt to have advised Tata Sons to ensure compliance with the relevant provisions of company law in the future.

Why Tata Sons AGM was adjourned

SRTT is a key trust within Tata Trusts, which collectively holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner had frozen SRTT over an alleged violation of provisions of the amended Maharashtra Public Trusts Act concerning the composition of trust boards.

The freeze affected the AGM because Tata Sons’ Articles of Association require representatives jointly nominated by SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust to attend the company’s meetings. With SRTT facing restrictions, the required quorum could not be established.

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The issue also comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over Chandrasekaran’s future at Tata Sons. Earlier this month, he informed the board that he would not seek another term when his tenure as chairman ends in February 2027.

Chandrasekaran became Tata Sons chairman in February 2017 after Cyrus Mistry’s removal in October 2016. Tata Trusts had recommended a third five-year term for him last year. However, discussions were put on hold in February 2026 after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over the financial performance of businesses including Air India and Tata Digital.

If the restrictions on SRTT continue through the end of the year, the matter could eventually move before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for further directions.

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