Will help Indian government towards developing responsible AI: Google

Google affirmed its dedication to collaborating with the Indian Government and industry stakeholders in fostering ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) development on Thursday. This pledge followed a meeting between IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and representatives from major social media platforms and other stakeholders.

Vaishnaw stated the government's intent to formulate new regulations to detect and restrict the proliferation of deepfakes. "Deepfakes have emerged as a new threat to democracy. These (can) weaken trust in society and its institutions," Vaishnaw said after meeting with various stakeholders, including social media platforms, Nasscom and other professors from the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

"We will start drafting the regulations today itself and within a very short timeframe, we will have a separate regulation for deepfakes. Detecting a deepfake is very important. It is very important to identify between synthetic and deepfake content," he added.

A Google spokesperson highlighted the necessity of establishing protective measures concerning synthetic content. They emphasised Google's ongoing efforts in crafting tools and protocols to mitigate associated risks. “We appreciate the opportunity to meet with the government, jointly with industry stakeholders, to discuss the need to develop safeguards around synthetic content and share how we are building tools and guardrails to address associated risks. We are committed to continuing this collaboration and sharing our expertise and knowledge towards our collective goal of responsible AI development,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to IANS.

Google emphasised its approach to AI development, prioritising its societal benefits while actively addressing potential challenges in line with its AI principles. Moreover, the company highlighted its ongoing work in developing tools and frameworks aimed at curbing technology misuse and empowering individuals to better assess online information. Investing in technologies such as watermarking and synthetic audio detection, Google aims to enable safer content identification for users navigating the online sphere.

(With Agency inputs)

Also Read Ashwini Vaishnaw on Deepfake menace: Govt considering penalties on both creators and platforms