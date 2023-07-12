Wipro launches ai360 in India, to invest $1 billion in 3 years; all 2,50,000 employees to be AI-trained

Wipro has launched a new initiative called Wipro ai360. This initiative aims to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into every aspect of Wipro's operations and client offerings. Wipro has also committed to investing $1 billion in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.

The company claims that Wipro ai360 will create an innovation ecosystem centered around responsible AI. The new tool will bring together Wipro's experience in data analytics and AI with its technology and advisory. The focus will be on expanding AI, data, and analytics solutions, developing new research and platforms, and enhancing cloud and consulting capabilities.

Wipro Employees to Get AI Training

All 2,50,000 employees at Wipro will receive training on AI to ensure they have a fundamental understanding of the technology and its responsible use. The company will develop a curriculum to guide employees through their AI journey and provide ongoing training for those in specialized AI roles. Wipro will also support AI-focused startups through investments and a seed accelerator program.

The $1 billion investment will further strengthen Wipro's AI, data, and analytics capabilities, as well as its FullStride Cloud and consulting services. The company aims to adapt to change, unlock new value, and seize commercial opportunities through AI.

Wipro's ai360 initiative is driven by the belief that AI is a rapidly evolving field with the potential to transform industries. By embedding responsible AI practices and empowering its talent pool, Wipro aims to be at the forefront of the AI-driven future.

“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360

ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future!”

