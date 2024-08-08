Women-focused coto app launches live consultations with AI-powered matching

The social community app designed for women, coto, is expanding its offerings with the introduction of live expert consultations. Building on its existing foundation of over 7,000 communities and 1 million conversations, coto now enables users to connect directly with experts across a range of topics, including mental health, relationships, astrology, and more.

This new feature seamlessly integrates AI-powered Q&A functionality, allowing users to engage in 1:1 sessions via live chat, audio, and video. By combining community support with the convenience of digital access, coto aims to break down geographical barriers and provide women with 24/7 access to expert guidance.

"At coto, our commitment is to always empower women by providing a safe and unbiased online space, free from any judgment," stated Aparna Acharekar, Co-Founder of coto. "Our new live consultation feature further reinforces this commitment by offering 24x7 expert guidance and support whenever needed."

AI-Driven Matching and User-Friendly Payment

coto leverages advanced AI technology, including large language models and vector stores, to efficiently match users with relevant experts based on their individual challenges. This personalised approach ensures a more tailored and effective consultation experience.

Furthermore, coto's unique "Pay Only When Happy" policy empowers users to pay for consultations only after they are satisfied with the service. This approach mitigates financial risk and encourages women to seek help without hesitation. Anonymity features are also available for those seeking additional privacy.

"Furthering its commitment towards enhancing user experience and boosting engagement on the platform, coto is addressing specific and personal challenges of users by combining community support with expert consultations through AI-driven solutions," explained Zeebee Siwiec, Chief Technology Officer of coto.

Early Success and Positive Impact

Initial feedback from both users and experts has been overwhelmingly positive. Dr. Gunja Mehta Ahuja, Chief Astrologer at coto, noted a significant increase in interest from women seeking advice on relationships, marriage, finances, and careers. Similarly, Dr. Mona Gujral, Chief Psychologist at coto, highlighted the positive impact of the consultations, not only for those directly participating but also for those observing and learning from the shared experiences.

"The live consultations on coto will help women better understand the different kinds of issues women across the country face," observed Dr. Gujral.