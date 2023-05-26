World's first Bitcoin Tower design revealed, guests will get money to stay

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin may have lost their sheen as investments but that's not impacting the real enthusiasts. Salvatore Liggiero, an Italian developer unveiled the design of the world's first Bitcoin Tower. This 40-story architectural marvel is planned to be constructed in Dubai. And you guessed right, it will be in the shape of the Bitcoin currency symbol.

Liggiero claims that his vision for the hotel does not fall under the traditional idea of hospitality. The developers will incorporate various technologies, and sustainable materials to build the tower. The developers have also offered a commitment to zero CO2 emissions in building the tower.

You stay you get paid!

What sets the Bitcoin Tower apart is its approach to guest experiences. A post on Binance Feed explains the blending of the worlds of hospitality and cryptocurrency, the hotel will offer guests exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as rewards.

The rental price for a stay at the Bitcoin Tower is not just a payment but also an investment opportunity. Guests will effectively stake cryptocurrency, generating an annual percentage yield (APY) that the guests can claim.

Salvatore Liggiero claimed the hotel will be the first of its kind and will give back the money. This concept aims not only to educate the general public about cryptocurrencies but also to encourage active participation in the digital economy.

Decentralizing the Development of Bitcoin Tower

The developer invites artists, architects, creatives, and crypto enthusiasts to contribute their works to the project. These creations will form an exclusive NFT collection dedicated to the Bitcoin Tower's design and interior spaces.

The Bitcoin Tower aims to pay homage to the cryptocurrency and its mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. Additionally, a Cointelegraph report claims that Liggiero intends to showcase Dubai's efforts to bridge the gap between digital and physical assets.

Liggiero envisions the project as an open endeavor, considering the creation of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to govern the project. He believes that community input is essential and aligns with the principles espoused by Satoshi Nakamoto.

The Bitcoin Tower will have both a physical version to be built in Dubai and a virtual version to be launched in the metaverse. The location of the new building is yet to be finalized. However, the designer hopes to secure approval for constructing the tower near Sheikh Zayed Road, a part of the Dubai skyline.

