Wrong number revenge: Man accidentally calls Google with bomb threat instead of GAIL office

In a bizarre incident, a man was arrested on Monday for allegedly making bomb threats to a Google office. The 48-year-old, identified as Panayam Shivanand, was taken into custody from Chandanagar in Telangana by the local police. However, the irony of the situation is that he made a mistake while calling, resulting in chaos. Shivanand claimed that he was trying to seek revenge against his brother over a property dispute and wanted to call the 'GAIL office', but mistakenly dialled 'Google' instead. According to a report by TOI, Mumbai police provided information about the revenge calling.

How it all went down?

The Google India office at BKC, Mumbai received a call on Sunday evening at 7:54 pm, but the caller disconnected after asking if it was the Google office. Two minutes later, Shivanand called again and allegedly said, "Where is your Pune office? Main Panayan Shivanand bol raha hoon. GM Vijay Prasad Babu ko jante ho? Pune office mein bomb hai. Main Hyderabad se call kar raha hoon. Tereko nahi samaj mein aa raha hai. Recording karo mere call ko."

Google Mumbai office alerted its Pune branch. Following that call, bomb squads checked both the Pune and Mumbai offices and found the calls to be a hoax. Shivanand was tracked down by his location and apprehended by the Telangana police the same night.

Shivanand has been booked for making a hoax call and for criminal intimidation. According to the report, no FIR has been registered in the case, but a report has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Also read: Rain or shine, will you be mine? Here's how Google is celebrating Valentine's Day