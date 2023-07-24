'X' replacing Twitter: Elon Musk shares 'X' link, says new logo to go live later today

Elon Musk has posted a new link that leads to the Twitter homepage. Musk shared a post saying. 'X.com now points to twitter.com.' Musk announced on Sunday that the micro-blogging platform will be doing away with the iconic bird logo and the brand name Twitter. In one of his latest tweets, Musk went on to say that the 'Interim X logo goes live later today.'

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Elon Musk also shared the new link in his Twitter bio. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also shared her first Tweets after the announcement on Sunday. Linda Yaccarino said, "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine."

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. July 23, 2023

In the month of May, it was revealed that Twitter was already registered under a company named X.corp. The new developments fall in line with Musk's vision of turning the micro-blogging platform in a super app that will enter segments like payments, messaging, job search, and more; similar to China's WeChat.

