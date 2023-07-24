scorecardresearch
'X' replacing Twitter: Elon Musk shares 'X' link, says new logo to go live later today

'X' replacing Twitter: Elon Musk shares 'X' link, says new logo to go live later today

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also shared her first Tweets after the announcement on Sunday

SUMMARY
  • Musk announced on Sunday that the micro-blogging platform will be doing away with the iconic bird logo
  • In one of his latest tweets, Musk went on to say that the 'Interim X logo goes live later today.'
  • Linda Yaccarino claimed that X is the future state of unlimited interactivity

Elon Musk has posted a new link that leads to the Twitter homepage. Musk shared a post saying. 'X.com now points to twitter.com.' Musk announced on Sunday that the micro-blogging platform will be doing away with the iconic bird logo and the brand name Twitter. In one of his latest tweets, Musk went on to say that the 'Interim X logo goes live later today.'

Elon Musk also shared the new link in his Twitter bio. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also shared her first Tweets after the announcement on Sunday. Linda Yaccarino said, "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine."

Also read: Elon Musk's Twitter VS Mark Zuckerberg's Threads: What are the key differences and who wins?

 

In the month of May, it was revealed that Twitter was already registered under a company named X.corp. The new developments fall in line with Musk's vision of turning the micro-blogging platform in a super app that will enter segments like payments, messaging, job search, and more; similar to China's WeChat. 

Also read: 'Soon we shall bid adieu to Twitter brand': Elon Musk is killing Twitter bird for new 'X' logo

Published on: Jul 24, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
