X will show news headlines on the platform again, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced that X will resume displaying news headlines after a recent hiatus aimed at enhancing the platform's visual appeal. Musk confirmed in a post on X that headlines will reappear alongside article previews in an upcoming update. However, the headlines will remain "overlaid on the image."

"In an upcoming release, X will overlay title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card," Musk stated on X.

In an upcoming release, 𝕏 will overlay title in the upper potion of the image of a URL card — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2023

Following a visual overhaul in October, users had to interact with the URL card to access the title or read the headline directly.

This update arrives amid the withdrawal or temporary suspension of advertising by major companies such as IBM, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros, Discovery, Paramount, and Comcast/NBCUniversal from X. This action was taken as Musk's alignment with far-right ideologies persisted, including endorsing posts that propagate antisemitism.

Musk responded by suing Media Matters, a left-leaning non-profit, accusing it of contractual interference, business disparagement, and impeding potential economic advantages.

The non-profit recently reported that X "has been displaying ads for prominent brands" like Apple and IBM alongside content endorsing Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Consequently, several high-profile brands paused their advertisements on X.

Linda Yaccarino, X's chief executive, addressed employees last week, emphasising that "X is a platform for everyone" and called for an end to discrimination by all parties. “X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board -- I think that's something we can and should all agree on. When it comes to this platform -- X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There's no place for it anywhere in the world -- it's ugly and wrong. Full stop, she said.

