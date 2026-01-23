In its 25th anniversary year, Xbox has kicked things off with a major Developer Direct showcase, unveiling gameplay from some of its biggest upcoming titles. The event also confirmed launch timelines and pricing for the Indian market.

From the neon-lit streets of Tokyo to the magical forests of Albion, here’s everything you need to know from the 2026 broadcast.

Forza Horizon 6 heads to Japan

Forza Horizon 6 (Source: Xbox Wire)

The show opened with the announcement fans had been waiting for: Forza Horizon 6 is officially set in Japan. Developed by Playground Games, the latest entry promises the largest map in the series’ history, featuring a richly detailed recreation of Tokyo alongside winding mountain drift passes and expansive rural landscapes.

To the delight of many gamers, Forza Horizon 6 drops the in-game “Superstar” and “social media” mechanics. Instead, players begin their journey as an ordinary tourist in Japan, gradually rising through the ranks of the Horizon Festival.

In India, Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on 19 May 2026. The Standard Edition is expected to be priced at Rs 5,999, aligning with Microsoft’s recent shift towards global standard pricing for AAA titles. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, offering a more affordable way for players to drift through the streets of Tokyo.

Fable makes a grand return

Fable (Source: Xbox Wire)

Playground Games also offered a deeper look at the long-awaited Fable reboot. The gameplay showcased a visually striking, “next-gen” Albion, while staying true to the franchise’s roots with its dark fantasy tone and signature British humour.

Developers highlighted a reactive world featuring over 1,000 unique NPCs whose behaviour changes based on the player’s reputation. Fable is slated for an Autumn 2026 release.

In a significant shift for the franchise and for Xbox more broadly, the game will also launch on PlayStation 5 alongside Xbox and PC, expanding its reach across India’s growing console audience.

India pricing and Game Pass updates

Alongside these announcements, Microsoft highlighted updated Xbox Game Pass pricing for India.

Game Pass Essential: Rs 499 per month, offering a curated game library and online multiplayer.

Game Pass Ultimate: Rs 1,389 per month, including day-one access to titles like Forza Horizon 6 and Fable, along with EA Play and cloud gaming.

New projects from Game Freak and Double Fine

The showcase also introduced Beast of Reincarnation, a new action-RPG from Pokémon developer Game Freak, scheduled for Summer 2026.

Meanwhile, Double Fine surprised fans with Kiln, a quirky “pottery-based brawler” set to arrive in Spring 2026.

With a strong slate of first-party titles and multiple day-one Game Pass launches, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Xbox players in India and globally.