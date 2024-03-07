Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

Xiaomi 14 series, that includes Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, was launched in India today with Leica camera at the back. The highlights of Xiaomi 14 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a 50MP quad camera setup and 16GB RAM.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra India price, sale offers

Xiaomi 14 comes in one single storage variant. It offers 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 69,999. It is available in Black, Green and White colour options. Xiaomi 14 will go on sale in Insia on March 11 across Amazon, Flipkart and mi.com.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is launched in one single variant. It offers 16GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 99,999.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will go on sale in India on April 12 across mi.com and MI Home.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank cards on both models.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. They both are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Xiaomi 14 offer 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while the Ultra model offesr 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. They run on Android 14-based HyperOS.

In terms of camera, Xiaomi 14 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a quad camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, two 50MP sensors and a 50MP ultra wide angle lens. Both models come with a 32MP front facing camera.

Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi 14 Ultra houses a 5,300 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. They come with a Type-C port for charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

