scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro with 80W fast charging, triple rear cameras launched: Check price, specs, sale offers

Feedback

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro with 80W fast charging, triple rear cameras launched: Check price, specs, sale offers

Vivo V30 series comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vivo V30 series is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33,999 Vivo V30 series is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33,999

Vivo has launched its Vivo V30 series, which includes Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro in India today at a starting price of Rs 33,999. The highlights of Vivo V30 series include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Vivo claims that “Vivo V30 series phones are India’s slimmest smartphones of 2024, featuring a powerful 5000 mAh battery.”  The two newly launched models will be available for sale in India on Flipkart.

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro series India price, sale offers

Vivo V30 has been launched in three storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 37,999. It comes in Andaman Blue, Peacock Green and Classic Black colour variants.

Vivo V30 Pro has been launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999 while the 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage variant will cost you RS 46,999.

Both Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will go on sale in India on March 14 across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards with an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4,000.

Vivo V30 specifications

Vivo V30 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 14 based FuntouchOS out of the box.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies, you will get a 50MP front facing camera.

As for the battery, Vivo V30 houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Vivo V30 Pro specifications

Vivo V30 Pro also comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has a 120Hz peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box.

For photography, Xiaomi 14 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP portrait lens and a 50MP ultra wide angle lens. It comes with a 50MP front facing camera.

Vivo V30 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Also Read: 

Xiaomi 14 India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs, price & more

Elon Musk says will drop lawsuit if OpenAI changes name to ClosedAI

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 07, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement