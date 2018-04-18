Xiaomi's new budget phone Redmi S2 with dual camera, face recognition may launch in India

Xiaomi has a huge presence in the budget smartphone segment of India. In fact, their Redmi series has single-handedly brought the brand to the top position in terms of market share. While most companies aim their efforts at their flagships, Xiaomi is busy strengthening their budget profile further.

The company is also expected t launch a new device at an event in China on April 25. So far, reports suggest that this new smartphone will be the Xiaomi Mi 6X which will come to India with the Mi A2 badge.

Folks from FunkyHuawei.club obtained firmware files of the device, which revealed information about the device. According to the report, the company is working on another budget segment and this new phone is expected to launch in India as the firmware clearly states India and China as the release regions.

The device in question is called Redmi S2 and will be placed in the already crowded budget segment. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 625 which also features in popular Xiaomi phones like the Mi A1, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus and even Mi Max 2. Decoding the firmware files shows a single 16GB internal storage variant of the device. However, the device might be launched in higher variants.

Since Xiaomi is hitting the budget segment from all angles possible, what does the Redmi S2 do others don't? Well, this new phone will focus on the optics department and even feature some nifty features like Face Recognition.

The phone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup which comes with one 12megapixel module which could be a Sony IMX486 sensor or an OmniVision OV12A10 sensor. The second module might feature a 5megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. At the front, Xiaomi might use the same 5megapixel Samsung sensor.

If this firmware is to be believed, the phone will also come with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The leak also suggests that the device will come with a 3080mAh battery along with Android Oreo out of the box. Details about the screen of the device haven't been deciphered yet.

Xiaomi is conducting an event on April 23 in China. The company is expected to showcase the Xiaomi Mi 6X which will eventually become the successor to Mi A1 here in India. The company recently warded off reports of discontinuing the Mi A1 in India and promised fresh stock for interested buyers.