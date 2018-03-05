Xiaomi to launch new, more affordable TV on March 7; what can you expect?

Xiaomi India entered a new product segment just two weeks back and now the company might add to that line-up just 20 days after the launch. Xiaomi has been putting out teasers for a new Smart TV on its Twitter handle. #SwitchToSmart, #SwitchToStyle and #SwitchToEntertainment are the punch lines they're going with for this new series.

Mi fans! It's time to switch to something smarter, slimmer & sleeker. Time to #SwitchToSmart TV. A new series coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ARiE3I54A7 - Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 1, 2018

Sudeep Sahu, Product Manager at Xiaomi Technology also put out a tweet saying that this new TV series will be much more accessible. What this could mean is that Xiaomi might introduce its more affordable offering in the Mi TV 4 range.

This could be one of Xiaomi's two ranges that have been launched in their home market, China. The Mi TV 4C and Mi TV 4A are cheaper alternatives to Xiaomi's Mi TV 4. Earlier, it was speculated that Xiaomi would launch the Mi 4A series that comes with a 40-inch configuration at a price of Rs 17,500.

However, a recent leak from the company's website suggests that this new launch will be the Mi TV 4C series. This new series is expected to come in two variants, one with a diagonal measurement of 43-inches FullHD resolution and the other with a 55-inch screen with 4K resolution. Similar to the Mi TV 4, these TVs boast of impressive specifications with HDR 10 support, HLG, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Dolby, DTS Audio and Bluetooth 4.2.

The 43-inch Mi TV 4C that was seen on the official website will come with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB RAM compared to the low-specked version sold in China. The low-specked version is priced at 1,849 Yuan, which translates to Rs 19,000. Going by the leak, the Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43 will be priced at Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the launch event is scheduled for March 7 and can be streamed live from the company's website at 3pm. Xiaomi will also be selling the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 on March 7 at 12pm.

Xiaomi's smartphones have taken over the Indian market by climbing to the top position, dethroning Samsung for the first time in six years. The Chinese company's entrance in the TV segment might not threaten the likes of Samsung or Sony but the company's aggressive pricing can put other affordable TV brands like Sanyo, BPL, TCL and VU out of business.

The first few sales of the MI TV 4 have been witnessing an impressive response from the Indian buyer. However, many are taking to Twitter complaining about the low stocks. The first Mi TV 4 sale couldn't last longer than 10 seconds.