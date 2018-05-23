Xiaomi to launch Mi 8 next week; here's what to expect from it

Xiaomi is going the Apple way yet again. The company has confirmed that it will be launching the Mi 8 instead of the Mi 7. Since the company is celebrating its eighth anniversary it will be taking up the 8 number for its flagship. The number jump will also align the launch with the current year. Additionally, number '8' is considered auspicious in Chinese culture.





Xiaomi has made it official by releasing posters about the launch of the device. The event is all set to happen next week on May 31. The company has already sold out tickets for the event that will happen in Shenzen.







Xiaomi Mi 8 (earlier being referred as Mi 7) was estimated to launch early this year. The phone was also expected to be the first smartphone to launch with a Snapdragon 845 chipset. However, that feat was achieved by Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.







Though there hasn't been a major leak regarding the device, the new Xiaomi flagship is expected to take another page from Apple's book and introduce 3D facial recognition in its new flagship. This feature also warrants a wide notch. So far, rumours suggest that the Mi 8 will come with a 6.1-inch screen.





Xiaomi's Mi 8 is expected to feature Android Oreo with MIUI on top. Few leaks have also suggested that the device will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The company might also launch a 8GB RAM/256 GB ROM variant.







During the event, Xiaomi is also expected to launch its new fitness tracker, Mi Band 3. The gadget was spotted on company chief Lei Jun's arm during the launch of Xiaomi's gaming smartphone Black Shark.







Xiaomi is also conducting a giveaway on the Chinese social media Weibo where the people who share their post with a short note will stand a chance to get the phone.