Xiaomi launches three new smartphone manufacturing units in India; to employ 10,000 people

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Chinese handset maker Xiaomi today said it has set up three new smartphone manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, along with a facility for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in India.

While the company didnt disclose investment details, it said the move will double its manufacturing capacity in India.

"We had two facilities for smartphone manufacturing earlier. Now we have added thee more in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. These are in partnership with Foxconn," Xiaomi VP and India Managing Director Manu Jain told reporters here.

Besides, a small number of phones are also being made in Noida with another partner - Hipad, he added.

He said, with this, the company can now manufacture two phones per second during operational hours.

These facilities employ over 10,000 people and 95 per cent are women, Jain added.

Xiaomi is also setting up a new PCB assembly unit in Sriperumbudur in partnership with Foxconn.

"We are committed to manufacturing in India. PCB is 50 per cent of the value of a phone... By Q3, all Xiaomi phones made in India will have PCBs that are locally assembled," he said.

Xiaomi, which is among the top three smartphone players in the country, is also hosting over 50 of its global suppliers in India.

These companies will be visiting Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to explore investment opportunities to set up local manufacturing base.

"If these companies choose to invest here, there is an investment opportunity of over Rs 15,000 crore and can generate employment for over 50,000 people," Jain said. PTI SR ANS ANS