Xiaomi launches 3 power banks in India, from ultrathin magnetic design to 165W fast charging: All details

This power bank comes with a massive 20,000mAh battery and supports up to 165W output. It features two USB-C ports, one of which offers up to 120W and the other offers up to 45W output, allowing users to charge two devices at the same time, such as a laptop and smartphone. The power bank itself can recharge at up to 90W, reducing the time needed to refill it.

It supports USB Power Delivery 3.0 with PPS and several Qualcomm Quick Charge standards, which helps it work with a range of compatible devices. In addition, it comes with a built-in 6A braided USB-C cable, which means you don't have to carry a separate cable.

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It also features a digital display that showcases information about the power bank, such as its charging status and battery-related information. The power bank also comes with multiple systems to prevent overheating while charging and discharging. It is equipped with high-precision temperature sensors, dual NTC sensors, a power management chip, and 12 layers of protection that protect against electrical faults, excessive heat, charging problems and physical damage.

Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W

This power bank uses two 5,000mAh battery cells and can charge devices at up to 45W output using either the built-in USB-C cable or the USB-C port. It also supports Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging at up to 25W. Xiaomi says it can charge up to three devices simultaneously, and it can also recharge itself while charging two other devices.

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The power bank comes with 16 protection features and smart battery management, allowing users to check battery information, charging status, and abnormal charging records.

Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W

Lastly, for on-the-go charging, Xiaomi’s Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank is the right fit. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and weighs only 98 grams. It offers 15W wireless charging and up to 22.5W wired charging, which means two devices can be charged simultaneously.

It uses Xiaomi's battery technology with a silicon-carbon battery, which means more energy can be packed into a relatively compact battery. It is also equipped with a 4,369 mm² graphite sheet, helping spread heat across a larger area and keep the battery cooler. It also comes with an excimer coating, a heat-resistant finish, and dual NTC sensors that monitor temperature.

Xiaomi power bank prices in India

Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W is priced at Rs. 5,499.

Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W is priced at Rs. 3,699.

Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is priced at Rs. 5,999

Sale for Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W and Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W starts on September 11 via mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Xiaomi Retail stores. Whereas, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W will be available later, starting September 15.

