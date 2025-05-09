Xiaomi launches QLED TV FX Pro and 4K TV FX with built-in Amazon Fire TV

Xiaomi has launched two new television ranges in India – the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and the Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series – both featuring Amazon’s Fire TV built-in.

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro comes with a 55-inch QLED display that supports HDR10+ and is designed to deliver vivid colours, deeper contrast, and enhanced brightness. Accompanying the visuals are 34W box speakers equipped with Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X technologies.

The new televisions include Amazon’s Fire TV interface, providing access to more than 12,000 apps via the Amazon Appstore. Live TV channels and a customisable home screen further enhance the user experience. The FX Pro series also includes support for AirPlay 2 and Miracast, allowing users to mirror content from other devices.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, said the new range is designed to create “a connected, intelligent system” for modern households. “The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro embodies this vision, combining stunning visuals, immersive audio, and cutting-edge features like Fire TV built-in, Alexa voice assistant, and Picture-in-Picture mode to deliver a seamless, engaging entertainment ecosystem that enhances every moment,” he stated.

In addition to the FX Pro, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series, which is available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes. It features 4K UHD displays, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and a bezel-less metal design. This series is aimed at users looking for a simpler, yet reliable 4K smart TV option with the same Fire TV integration and Alexa support.

Both TV ranges are equipped with quad-core A55 processors, 32GB internal storage, and multiple connectivity options including HDMI with eARC, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

Pricing and Offers

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro series starts at ₹27,999, while the 4K TV FX series starts at ₹26,499. Xiaomi is also offering cashback offers worth ₹2,000 on HDFC EMIs, bringing down the net effective prices. The TV ranges will be available across Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com starting 12 May 2025.