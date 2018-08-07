Xiaomi Mi A2 Indian variants to get a special feature that other markets won't

Xiaomi Mi A2 will be launching tomorrow. However, we still haven't received confirmation about the launch of the cheaper Mi A2 Lite version in India. The device sells in China as Redmi 6 Pro and even India might get the MIUI version.

This shouldn't disappoint Indian fans as Xiaomi might have something extra for the product it will launch on August 8. A report by Android Central suggests that the Mi A2 that will launch in India will have Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

This feature was not unveiled during the launch event in Spain. The remaining markets will get the device with Quick Charge 3.0. Xiaomi will not be bundling a fast charging wall adapter with the phone. To take advantage of the fast charging speeds, one will have to invest in a third-party fast charger.

We are not sure if this will impact the pricing of the device in India but going by precedence, Xiaomi will be launching the Mi A2 at a comparatively low price. During the launch event in Spain, the base variant of the device was launched at 249 euros which falls north of the Rs 20,000 mark.

Xiaomi India, however, has revealed that the company won't be launching the base variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage in India. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be the base variant in India.

The Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD panel with 18:9 aspect ratio with FullHD+ resolution. It is covered with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by Snapdragon 660 and is coupled with Adreno 512 GPU.

The primary camera comes with a dual lens setup with one 20megapixel sensor and other with a 12megapixel sensor. The aperture is large at f/1.75, which should help with low-light pictures. The front camera is a 20megapixel unit with large pixel size and aperture of f/2.2.