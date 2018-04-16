Xiaomi Mi A2/Mi 6X may launch on April 25; here's what to expect

Xiaomi's Mi A1 was an instant hit in the Indian market and now we might get the next version soon. The phone was launched in China as Mi 5X but was launched in India with the A1 moniker, which came with Android One out of the box. This year the company is expected to further this series by launching the Mi 6X in China and the Mi A2 in India.

The company has sent out invites for an event in China that is scheduled for April 25. Though there is no smartphone mentioned by the company, the chances of it being the Mi 6X/Mi A2 has increased because the previous iteration has been discontinued. According to a report by 91mobiles, the company has stopped refilling the stock with their respective retail partners. The report suggests that the partners from New Delhi and other states have confirmed this. Even the billing dates of the devices that last arrived were from months ago.

This new information falls in line with the leaks of the Mi A2/ Mi 6X. Recently, the firmware of the alleged smartphone fell in hands of a developer by the name FunkyHuawei.club. The firmware gave away the specifications of the device in question. The Mi A2/6X is expected to feature a Snapdragon 660 which will be clocked at 2.0GHz. The variants have also been spotted; the base with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, the mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and the top specked variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone will get a substantial bump in the optics segment too. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel unit and the other 20megapixel module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. The front sensor will be a 20megapixel unit with f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of display, the device is expected to come with a 5.99-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The battery might be bit disappointing by Xiaomi standards as the Mi A2/Mi 6X is expected to feature a 2910mAh battery. Another disappointment could be the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the USB Type-C might feature on the new Mi A2/Mi 6X. When launched the Mi A2 is expected to continue with the same pricing strategy as the previous iteration of the Mi A1.

The Mi A1 was an instant success for a lot of reasons but the USP of the device was its amalgamation of software and hardware. Xiaomi's devices have always been highly specked in comparison to their similarly-priced peers but for first time owners, the brand's MIUI seemed a little too iPhone-like and lot less Android-like. The Mi A1 solved it by providing vanilla Android experience.