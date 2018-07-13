Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite to launch on July 24; features leaked

Xiaomi Mi A2 will be launched on July 24 in Spain. The device will be the second generation of Mi A1, Xiaomi's first smartphone that was based on Android One operating system. The device was accidentally listed on a Spanish website which gave us more details about what to expect from the Mi A2.

Now, a new report from Slashleaks suggests there are two phones that will be launched on July 4, Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. As the name suggests, the Mi A2 Lite will be a watered down variant of the Mi A2 but with one addition, a notch. The leak suggests that the Mi A2 will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio whereas the Mi A2 Lite will come with a 19:9 aspect ratio thanks to the additional screen estate due to the notch on top.

Coming to the specifications of Mi A2 Lite, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset and is expected to launch with a 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The screen will be slightly smaller at 5.84-inch with a FullHD+ display. The device will house a dual lens camera at the rear with one 12megapixel sensor and another 5megapixel sensor. The front camera will have a 5megapixel sensor.

The Mi A2 will sport a slightly bigger 5.99-inch full-HD + (1080x2160 pixels) display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM, and come in three storage variants, viz. 32, 64 GB, and 128GB. The phone houses a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The device will be backed up by a 3010 mAh battery accompanied by Quick Charge 3.0. It will be compatible with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C.