Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price, specifications leaked in the run up to launch

After introducing Redmi 6 Pro and the Mi Pad 4, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smart-phone i.e. Mi Max 3 on July 3. However, details of the phone have already been leaked ahead of its launch.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 flaunts a metal uni-body design which is similar to the Max 2, and also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, which the company claims can unlock the device in less than 0.5 seconds. Also, owing to its 7-inch FullHD+ IPS display, the device can be considered a phablet.

According to the leaks, the Mi Max 3 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. It sports a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage space which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5,500mAh battery. The 64GB variant of the device is expected to cost around Rs 17,999, and will come in gold and matte black color variants.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Xiaomi announced that it has sold more than 1 million units of smartphones under the Mi 8 series in just 18 days. Currently, the phones are only available in China but are expected to launch in India as well. The smart-phones went on sale in China from June 5.

Donovan Sung, the global spokesperson of the company took to Twitter and said, "Sharing some amazing news. The Mi 8 series first went on sale on June 5. Just 18 days later, we've already sold over 1M units!"

Out of the three smartphones under the recently released line-up, the Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE are already available in the market. However, the Explorer Edition is likely to be released in July.

The Mi 8 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a dual rear 12-megapixel camera setup, infrared face unlock and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Mi 8 SE also features a new processor, the new Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device features a fingerprint scanner at the back and runs on MIUI 10.

The Mi 8 comes in 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 28,000). It also comes in two more variants - the 6GB RAM/128GB storage which is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 31,600) and the 6GB RAM/256GB internal storage which comes at a price of Rs 3,299 (roughly Rs 34,800). The Mi 8 comes in White, Gold, Light Blue and Black colour options.

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is also available in the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,000). The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE comes in two variants - 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant which comes at a price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 18,900) and the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant which comes at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,000).

The Mi 8 SE features a 5.88 full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710.