Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price, specifications leaked in the run up to launch

After introducing Redmi 6 Pro and the Mi Pad 4, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smart-phone i.e. Mi Max 3 on July 3. However, details of the phone have already been leaked ahead of its launch.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 flaunts a metal uni-body design which is similar to the Max 2, and also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, which the company claims can unlock the device in less than 0.5 seconds. Also, owing to its 7-inch FullHD+ IPS display, the device can be considered a phablet.

According to the leaks, the Mi Max 3 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. It sports a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage space which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5,500mAh battery. The 64GB variant of the device is expected to cost around Rs 17,999, and will come in gold and matte black color variants.

Image: mysmartprice.com

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Xiaomi announced that it has sold more than 1 million units of smartphones under the Mi 8 series in just 18 days. Currently, the phones are only available in China but are expected to launch in India as well. The smart-phones went on sale in China from June 5.

Donovan Sung, the global spokesperson of the company took to Twitter and said, "Sharing some amazing news. The Mi 8 series first went on sale on June 5. Just 18 days later, we've already sold over 1M units!"

Out of the three smartphones under the recently released line-up, the Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE are already available in the market. However, the Explorer Edition is likely to be released in July.

The Mi 8 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a dual rear 12-megapixel camera setup, infrared face unlock and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Mi 8 SE also features a new processor, the new Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device features a fingerprint scanner at the back and runs on MIUI 10.

The Mi 8 comes in 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 28,000). It also comes in two more variants - the 6GB RAM/128GB storage which is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 31,600) and the 6GB RAM/256GB internal storage which comes at a price of Rs 3,299 (roughly Rs 34,800). The Mi 8 comes in White, Gold, Light Blue and Black colour options.

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is also available in the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,000). The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE comes in two variants - 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant which comes at a price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 18,900) and the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant which comes at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,000).

The Mi 8 SE features a 5.88 full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710.

