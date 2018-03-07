No cash on delivery for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers; here's why

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have been received well by the Indian market. In fact, the only complain the company is facing is the shortage of stock. Xiaomi seems to have detected the exact problem with their sale model. Cash on Delivery (CoD) will not be available for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers in the sale that will be conducted on March 7.

According to Xiaomi, many resellers are posing as buyers and are stocking up the latest Redmi phones, owing to the tremendous demand in the market. Later, they sell the same devices at a higher price and a guaranteed availability.

Xioami has acknowledged this problem and is conducting an experiment by removing the CoD option on the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sale on March 7.

According to the company, they sold 3 lakh units in three minutes in the first sale on February 22. The consecutive sales have witnessed a similar outcome. Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 was sold out under 10 seconds in the first sale.

Most Xiaomi fans are disgruntled by this shortage of stock and are taking to Twitter to complain about the shortage of stocks.

The company will be conducting the third sale of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro today at 12 pm. Since cash on delivery is no longer an option, interested buyers are suggested to log-in to their Xiaomi or Flipkart account and save their payment details in advance. This will ensure a swift buying experience.

Xiaomi will also be launching a new TV series at 3 pm today. The company will stream the event live on their Facebook page. Going by the teasers and leaks, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi TV 4C series in India.

Accidentally, the company listed the 43-inch variant of the TV on their website along with the price tag of Rs 27,999. The TV will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The launch of this new TV series is also expected to distribute the demand experienced by their flagship Mi TV 4 55-inch.

Coming back to the smartphones, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features a better camera (dual lens setup) and better processor (Snapdragon 636) in addition to Redmi Note 5's hardware.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at Rs 13,999, and the 6GB/64GB variant will be sold at Rs 16,999.

Both phones come with 18:9 FullHD+ screens measuring 5.99 inches. While the higher placed Redmi Note 5 Pro sports with a new processor and a dual camera setup.