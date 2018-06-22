Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: All you need to know before June 25 launch

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is all set to make its debut on June 25 in China. Ahead of the big launch several images have leaked which give out the details of the phone. Also, a formal teaser has confirmed that the device will come with an option to hide its display notch. This will be similar to the Huawei P20 Lite, Nokia X6 and OnePlus 6 as they come with a notch-hiding feature. A virtual bezel is brought to the top of the display panel to hide the notch. However, the device doesn't feature an AMOLED/OLED display, so the screen will still be in use but the bezel part will be blacked-out.

The Redmi 6 Pro will launch along with the Mi Pad 4 and according to official teasers, it will feature a dual rear camera setup, rear-facing fingerprint sensor and will have multiple colour options. There have been leaks of different RAM and storage variants of the Redmi model as well.

The feature to hide the display notch was posted via an official teaser by Xiaomi's official Redmi Weibo accounts. Users can now get rid of the iPhone X-like notch on their device. The other phones like Huawei P20 Lite, Nokia X6 and OnePlus 6 add a black strip on top of the status bar area in order to hide the notch.

Apart from the teaser, Chinese news site IT168 has shown photos of the unboxing of the Redmi 6 Pro via a post. This post was shared by the official Redmi Weibo account which confirms the news. The photos reveal the handset with a clear TPU case, travel adapter and a USB cable. The photos show the phone featuring a Rose Gold colour option. It also has a metal-finish back panel.

The Weibo post by IT168 also gives out the storage details of the device. The phone will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. It will come at a price of CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,400).

A Twitter user, Ishan Agarwal has also leaked an image which reveals various RAM and storage variants of the phone. According to the leak, the device will come in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It was originally spotted on TENAA listing which revealed the handset would come in 2GB with 16GB storage, 3GB with 32GB storage and 4GB with 64GB storage option.

According to some earlier reports, the Redmi 6 Pro will sport a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will feature a 12-megapixel primary sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The phone will most likely run Android 8.0 Oreo on top of MIUI 9. It is also highly likely that the phone will receive an update to MIUI 10 after the launch.