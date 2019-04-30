Xiaomi Redmi 7 next sale scheduled for May 3; here's all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 7 was launched last week in India and was up for its first sale yesterday on April 29. The next sale of Redmi 7 has been scheduled for May 3 via Amazon India, Mi Home stores and Mi.com. The phone was launched alongside Redmi Y3, which is on sale today. As a successor to the Redmi 6, Redmi 7 comes with an upgraded design, screen size, battery, camera, and more.

Another highlight of the phone is that it includes Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. Redmi 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The phone packs in a large 4,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 10W charger. The phone has a 6.26-inch LCD HD+ display with the screen resolution of 1520x720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB onboard storage options that can be expanded using microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of the optics, Redmi 7 comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-MP sensor and an 8-MP sensor. For selfies, the device has an 8-MP camera and a lot of AI features.

The Redmi 7 comes with a gradient finish and the notch on the front that includes the selfie camera. The bezels on the sides are also slimmer compared to the Redmi 6. It is available in Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red colours. As far as the price is concerned, Redmi 7 for Rs 7,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model or pay Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Other features of the Xiaomi Redmi 7 includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Splash resistant (P2i nano-coating), 3.5mm audio jack, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS + GLONASS and a 4000mAh battery.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale in India: Price, launch offers

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi 7A and Redmi Y3 tipped to launch in India soon; here're the details

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Y3 first sale in India today: Price features and launch offers