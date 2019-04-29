Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale in India for the first time today: Price, launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi 7 will go on sale in India for the first time at 12pm today. The phone was launched last week alongside Redmi Y3 and will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and the company's partner offline retailers. Redmi 7, the successor of Redmi 6 which was launched in 2018, comes with a Dot Notch display and a gradient back.

As far as launch offers are concerned, Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide double data for up to four years to the Redmi 7 buyers and also Rs 2,400 cashback.

Redmi 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The phone packs in a large 4,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 10W charger. The phone has a 6.26-inch LCD HD+ display with screen resolution of 1520x720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB onboard storage options that can be expanded using microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of the optics, Redmi 7 comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-MP sensor and an 8-MP sensor. For selfies, the device has a 8-MP camera and a lot of AI features.

The Redmi 7 comes with a gradient finish and the notch on the front that includes the selfie camera. The bezels on the sides are also slimmer compared to the Redmi 6. It is available in Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red colours.

Buyers can get Redmi 7 for Rs 7,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model or pay Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Moreover, Redmi 7 also offers Micro-USB 2.0 port, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS + GLONASS and P2i splash-resistant coating.

