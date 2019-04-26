Xiaomi's Redmi flagship leak confirms triple rear camera, Snapdragon 855; here're the details

Xiaomi is on a roll and post the successful launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Chinese phone major is reportedly working on a Redmi device that will have flagship specifications. There are rumours doing rounds on the internet that Redmi is planning to launch a device with Snapdragon 855 SoC and some high-end feature that were till now found only in expensive devices. Meanwhile, the reports are coming thick and fast regarding the Redmi's flagship device but Lu Weibing, Redmi's GM has denied reports about Redmi working on any such phone.

However, the existence of such a high-end Redmi device was initially confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo. The leaked image had Jun holding a smartphone with waterdrop notch screen with two more smartphones lying on the table. One of the two smartphones on the table was Redmi Pro 2.

Meanwhile, a tipster has disclosed that the Redmi's new flagship device will come with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen. The 855 chipset will be backed up by 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Additionally, the phone is said to pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-MP primary sensor, 8-MP secondary sensor, and a 13-MP sensor. As far as selfie camera is concerned, phone has taken the leaf out of the Vivo's book and added a 32-MP pop-up selfie camera on the top edge of the phone. The placement of the selfie camera, as per the leaks, is also similar to the one seen on the Vivo V15 smartphone.

Other details regarding the external storage options and battery size have not been revealed. The operating system is likely to be MIUI 10, based on Android 9 Pie. The phone would come with a gradient finish like the ones on the Redmi Note 7 and redmi Note 7 Pro.

Earlier last year, Xiaomi launched Poco F1, a device with Sanpdragon 845 SoC, The device was priced at around Rs 20,000, making it cheaper than the similarly priced OnePlus 6. Poco F1 also offered liquid cooling, a bigger 4000mAh battery and an IR-based facial recognition system.

Edited By: Udit Verma

