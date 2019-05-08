Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi Note 7 Pro will be on sale in India today at 12 pm. The sale will take place on Mi.com, and Mi Home stores and Flipkart. Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India alongside Redmi Note 7 in the month of February. The phone is available in two gradient colours - Nebula red and Neptune blue. Referred to as Aura design, Xiaomi claims to have used a six-layer process to achieve the gradient.

As for the offers, Redmi Note 7 Pro buyers who are also Reliance Jio subscribers are eligible for double data benefit on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above. Airtel customers can also get over 1GB data along with unlimited calling through Airtel network, in addition to other Airtel Thanks benefits.

As far as specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The back has a glass panel protected by Gorilla Glass. Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999.

The USP of Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48-MP rear camera lens. There is also a 5-MP secondary depth sensor and a 13-MP camera sensor at the front for selfies. The rear camera setup supports AI features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. The smartphone offers 4K video recording which is a first for the phones in this price segment.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back of both the smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

