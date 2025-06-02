Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale: Discounts on Xiaomi 15, Redmi Note 14 Pro, QLED TVs and more

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its ‘Upgrade Days’ promotional sale, which will run from 1st to 8th June 2025 on the company’s official website, mi.com. The event includes a range of offers across smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) devices.

As part of the promotion, flagship smartphones such as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 are available at discounted prices. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, originally priced at ₹109,999, is now being offered at ₹99,999, with an additional ₹10,000 bank discount. The Xiaomi 15 is reduced from ₹79,999 to ₹59,999, along with a ₹5,000 bank offer.

Advertisement

Mid-range and budget smartphones have also seen significant price reductions. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is now available at ₹27,999, down from ₹34,999, with bank discounts and exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000. Other discounted models include the Redmi Note 14, Redmi 13 5G, Redmi A4 5G, and Redmi 14C 5G.

For consumers interested in home entertainment, Xiaomi is offering deals on its smart TVs. The QLED TV Series is available from ₹13,999, while the 4K TV Series starts at ₹24,499, both inclusive of applicable bank discounts.

In the tablet category, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is being sold for ₹26,999, down from ₹34,999. Xiaomi’s audio and wearable accessories, including the Redmi Buds 6 and Redmi Watch Move, are also on offer. The Redmi Buds 6 are priced at ₹2,799, while the Watch Move is available for ₹1,999.

Advertisement

To incentivise participation, Xiaomi is offering additional shopping rewards during the sale, such as daily bundles, “Spin the Wheel” discounts, and “One Minute Deals” at noon each day.