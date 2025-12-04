Xiaomi India has announced the launch of the Redmi 15C 5G, a new handset focused on combining a large display with strong battery performance for the everyday user. The device introduces a refined aesthetic and includes the latest version of the company’s operating system.

The design of the 15C 5G features a slim, polished body with a 3D quad-curved back and a distinctive floating crater camera module. It is available in three finishes: Moonlight Blue, Dusk Purple, and Midnight Black. The phone also offers a basic level of protection with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the bonnet, the phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor. This is paired with up to 16GB of extended RAM and supports up to 1TB of expandable storage, aiming for fluid performance across standard apps and multitasking. The handset runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which includes the integration of Google Gemini and the ‘Circle to Search’ function, designed to improve convenience for information retrieval.

A significant feature is the large 6,000mAh battery, engineered to support extended use, with claims of up to 23 hours of video playback. Charging is managed by a 33W turbo charging solution, capable of reaching 50% capacity in 28 minutes. The inclusion of a 33W charger in the box adds value for the consumer, and 10W reverse charging is also supported.

The display measures 17.53 cm (6.9 inches) and features an HD+ resolution with an AdaptiveSync refresh rate of up to 120Hz, intended to deliver smooth scrolling and visual transitions.

For photography, the Redmi 15C 5G carries a 50MP AI dual camera system on the rear, specified for clear and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions.

The Redmi 15C 5G will be available in three memory configurations: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB. The device is set to go on sale from 11th December 2025. Pricing in India starts at Rs 12,499.