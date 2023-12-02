Yantra to invest Rs 100 crore in India’s generative AI market

Yantra Tech Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd (Yantra), a management and technology services provider, has revealed its intention to invest Rs 100 crore in India’s Gen AI market. This investment aims to fuel the development of artificial intelligence in the country. This move involves an aggressive recruitment drive to onboard 500 highly skilled individuals from various parts of India over the next two years.

Vikram Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Yantra, emphasised the significance of integrating generative AI into business operations. He highlighted its potential to automate tasks, enable data-driven decision-making, and enhance efficiency across different sectors like finance, HR, supply chain, sales, and customer support. “Businesses are increasingly adopting cloud platforms, and we believe that integrating generative AI will bring automation of repetitive tasks, data-informed decision-making, and enhanced efficiency,” he said.

Yantra is showing confidence in India's AI potential and its commitment to fostering innovation. The focus is on expanding service offerings and strengthening the capabilities of Yantra's Centre of Excellence in Pune. The company aims to attract fresh talent and cultivate an innovative environment, contributing to the evolution of Gen AI in India.

Rajesh Pawar, Director of Indian Operations at Yantra, highlighted the strategic opportunity to attract top talent amidst a competitive job market. The emphasis is on leveraging Gen AI to elevate operational efficiency and intelligence in business practices, contributing to broader technological advancements. “Amidst a slowly tightening job market, we see a strategic window to attract top talent. With a team boasting unique skills and powered by GenAI, our focus is on elevating efficiency and intelligence in business operations. Significant investments in India's GenAI market will drive broader technological advancements, fostering a potent ecosystem for stronger, more progressive organisations,” he said.

The significant investment is set to bolster research and development in Gen AI, broaden the talent pool, and enhance the company's global presence. Additionally, it aims to train Gen AI consultants and tailor solutions for clients across various industries while also paving the way for entry into new sectors.