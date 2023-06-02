‘Yet to be fully evaluated’: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stresses need for AI’s comprehensive analysis

The Tech Today Congress organised by Business Today recently provided a platform for discussions on the ever-evolving tech landscape in India. One of the key speakers at the event was Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology. Vaishnaw's address shed light on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and the need for India to prepare for the advent of 6G technology.

Vaishnaw emphasised the significance of comprehending the broad-ranging impact of AI on society and the economy. While recognising the immense possibilities AI presents, he also acknowledged the potential challenges it poses, including job losses in certain sectors. Stressing the importance of a comprehensive evaluation, the Minister emphasised the need to identify the sectors that would be most affected and determine the appropriate course of action. He also emphasised the need for all stakeholders and the political spectrum to unite in order to reach a conclusive understanding, aligning the nation under a unified vision. This approach, he stated, is crucial given the magnitude of the topic and its implications for India's progress.

“We also need to take all the stakeholders and the entire political spectrum on the same page so that the country comes to a conclusion as a united voice. This is something too important to be debated without coming to a final conclusion as part of a one-India philosophy.

Furthermore, Vaishnaw discussed the future of wireless communication technology, highlighting the need for India to proactively work towards the development and implementation of 6G. He revealed that globally, 6G is expected to be ready by 2029, and India should strive to align with this timeline and deploy 6G technology within the country by then. By investing in research, innovation, and infrastructure, India can position itself at the forefront of next-generation wireless networks, reaping the benefits of faster speeds, ultra-low latency, and revolutionary capabilities that 6G promises to offer.

The Minister's remarks underline the Indian government's commitment to embracing technological advancements and ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of innovation. Recognizing the transformative power of AI, Minister Vaishnaw's calls for a holistic approach underscores the need to carefully navigate its implementation, maximizing its potential while minimizing any negative consequences. By taking a comprehensive view, considering all stakeholders and political perspectives, India can ensure that AI is harnessed to benefit society as a whole.

Moreover, the Minister's emphasis on 6G demonstrates the government's forward-thinking approach towards wireless communication technologies. By actively pursuing the development and deployment of 6G, India can build a strong foundation for future connectivity, enabling the widespread adoption of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and augmented reality. This proactive stance aligns with the government's ambitious Digital India initiative, which aims to empower citizens and businesses through technology-driven solutions.