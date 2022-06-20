YogiFi launches its second-gen AI yoga mat YogiFi Gen 2 and YogiFi Gen 2 Pro

Smart yoga mat maker YogiFi has launched the second generation of its AI mat - the YogiFi Gen 2 and the YogiFi Gen 2 Pro which come suited with a variety of asanas and bodyweight workouts. The new mats build on the capabilities of the first-gen mat to bring in a more integrated experience.

The second-generation YogiFi mats feature support for enhanced posture tracking, step-by-step instructions, real-time corrections along with feedback. There is an added human touch for people who want interactive one-on-one sessions and certified coaches are available for this purpose. The mats are equipped with multi-workout tracking, rep counting, activity history, hands-free practive with the Apple Watch, and intelligent reports as well.

As it was with the last mat, the YogiFi Gen 2 mats offer a no-camera solution keeping the user’s privacy in mind and all the user session data is used to personalise the user experience and improve AI feedback. The new mats also bring in therapy programs for diabetes, hypertension along with end-to-end consultation, live support from instructors, therapists, and nutritionists.

To mark the 8th International Yoga Day, YogiFi has also introduced a virtual “Sun Salutations Challenge” on the mobile app that can be accessed on iOS and Android both.

The second-gen mats can be booked right away from the YogiFi website. The YogiFi Gen 2 mat is priced at Rs 14,999 (available for Rs 8,999 under an introductory offer) and the YogiFi Gen 2 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 (available for Rs 18,999 under the introductory offer). The YogiFi Gen 2 Pro comes with a dedicated Android tablet along with a stand for the tablet and a charging cable for both the mat and the device.

Also Read: This mirror can help you train, correct your posture, and help you groom