scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
You can now play games on LinkedIn; see details

Feedback

You can now play games on LinkedIn; see details

For now, LinkedIn isn't charging for these games.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
LinkedIn LinkedIn

LinkedIn has just jumped into the gaming world! Now, if you're using the LinkedIn app on your phone or on your computer, you can play one of three games: Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb. Each day, you can play these games once, and afterwards, you'll see cool stats like your high score and daily streak, and you'll find out who else in your network has played. You can find the games in the LinkedIn News and My Network section on your computer, or under the My Network tab on your phone.

Let's talk about the games:

Pinpoint is all about guessing categories based on five mystery words. You've got to guess the category with as few words as possible before time runs out.

Crossclimb mixes trivia and wordplay. You'll get a clue for a word, then you build a ladder of words, each one different by just one letter. Arrange them right, and you'll unlock the clue to guess the mystery words.

Queens is like sudoku but without numbers. Your task is to place queens on a grid so they don't touch each other, and there's only one queen per row and column.

For now, LinkedIn isn't charging for these games. They seem to be a way to keep users interested in the platform. Besides showing off your scores and streaks, LinkedIn will also let you see who else in your connections has played, and there'll be leaderboards for schools and companies. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 03, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement