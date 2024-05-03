You can now play games on LinkedIn; see details

LinkedIn has just jumped into the gaming world! Now, if you're using the LinkedIn app on your phone or on your computer, you can play one of three games: Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb. Each day, you can play these games once, and afterwards, you'll see cool stats like your high score and daily streak, and you'll find out who else in your network has played. You can find the games in the LinkedIn News and My Network section on your computer, or under the My Network tab on your phone.

Let's talk about the games:

Pinpoint is all about guessing categories based on five mystery words. You've got to guess the category with as few words as possible before time runs out.

Crossclimb mixes trivia and wordplay. You'll get a clue for a word, then you build a ladder of words, each one different by just one letter. Arrange them right, and you'll unlock the clue to guess the mystery words.

Queens is like sudoku but without numbers. Your task is to place queens on a grid so they don't touch each other, and there's only one queen per row and column.

For now, LinkedIn isn't charging for these games. They seem to be a way to keep users interested in the platform. Besides showing off your scores and streaks, LinkedIn will also let you see who else in your connections has played, and there'll be leaderboards for schools and companies.