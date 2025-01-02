You can now play Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light game inside Google Search; here’s how

Google has unveiled its latest Easter egg inspired by Netflix’s wildly popular series Squid Game. The interactive surprise allows users to play a digital version of the show’s infamous “Red Light, Green Light” game directly from Google Search, adding a fun twist for fans of the series.

To unlock the game, simply search for “Squid Game” on Google using your mobile or desktop browser. At the bottom of the search results, you’ll notice an animated circle, triangle, and square invitation card, just like in the show. Clicking on it launches the game, offering a mini-challenge that mirrors the high-stakes tension of the series.

In the Google version of Red Light, Green Light, players control six figures trying to cross the finish line. To move the players:

• Press the blue circle button to start moving.

• Press the red cross button to stop.

The key is to stop moving before the doll turns around—otherwise, a player is eliminated. The goal is to get all six players across the finish line to win the game.

This isn’t just a simple press-and-hold game; the two-button mechanic adds an element of challenge, replicating the intensity of the original scene.

The game also nods to Squid Game’s iconic cultural elements. The menacing doll, named Young-hee, recites “무궁화꽃이 피었습니다” (Mugunghwa-kkochi pieot-seumnida), which translates to “The Mugungha Flower has bloomed.” This phrase became synonymous with the series’ high-tension opening game.

The Easter egg coincides with the release of Squid Game 2 on Netflix, which premiered on December 26, 2024. The second season of the global phenomenon continues to captivate audiences, making this Easter egg a timely treat for fans eager to immerse themselves in the show’s world.

Google’s Squid Game Easter egg is a playful way to engage with the series’ iconic moments. Whether you’re reliving the nail-biting tension of “Red Light, Green Light” or trying to best your friends in the mini-game, this Easter egg adds a dash of excitement to your search experience.

Try it out, and let us know how quickly you can get all six players across the finish line. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on Squid Game 2 as well!