'You deleted my post again!...: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal takes on LinkedIn's policy

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, flagged a post deleted by LinkedIn, saying "You can delete this one too but you can’t remove my opinion".

"Dear @LinkedIn you deleted my post again! This time you didn’t even notify me or leave a trace since you removed the whole thread. Luckily my team takes screenshots... Since you’re owned by @Microsoft, I will be sharing my broader thoughts and some actions tomorrow with everyone," Agarwal wrote on X (formally Twitter).

The Ola CEO had expressed displeasure over the use of gender pronouns and the role of AI. In a post, Aggarwal accused LinkedIn's AI of imposing a 'political ideology' on Indian users. This was in response to LinkedIn taking down Aggarwal's previous post for violating its community guidelines.

Aggarwal's original post on X targeted the use of gender pronouns, which he referred to as a "pronoun illness". He expressed concerns about this practice being adopted in India, fearing it might undermine traditional values which he believes inherently respect all individuals regardless of gender.

Following his initial post, LinkedIn flagged and deleted Aggarwal's comments for not aligning with their professional community policies. In response, Aggarwal shared a screenshot of LinkedIn's disclaimer and lambasted the platform, stating: "Dear @LinkedIn this post of mine was about YOUR AI imposing a political ideology on Indian users that’s unsafe, sinister. Rich of you to call my post unsafe! This is exactly why we need to build own tech and AI in India. Else we’ll just be pawns in others political objectives.”

The post sparked mixed responses with some users applauding Aggarwal for taking a stand against what they perceive as unnecessary Western influences. Others, however, criticized his stance.