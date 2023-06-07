Your next friend on Instagram could be an AI; ChatGPT-like chatbot with 30 personalities spotted

Helpful friends are always there to answer your questions, give you advice, and even support you to express yourself better. Now, it seems Instagram is building an AI friend for you who will do just these things. This clever chatbot will also have the option to choose from 30 different personalities.

A popular engineer Alessandro Paluzzi managed to reverse-engineer Instagram's code and spot the new AI chatbot. In a tweet, Paluzzi said, "#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience. AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities."

Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the feature. According to the leaked screengrab, Instagram stated, "Bring AI to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience."

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀



ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w June 5, 2023

Snapchat had also introduced its own Chatbot version, My AI, which can also do stuff like write haikus, plan trips, and suggest birthday gifts.

But some users found it annoying and complained that it disrupted their Snapchat experience. Others were worried that the chatbot had access to too much personal information, like their locations.

Instagram parent company Meta, has already been exploring the use of AI on its different platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, even talked about creating AI personalities that can assist people in various ways. They're also using AI to improve filters and ads on Instagram.

Meta also has also provided access to tools like Advantage+ that help advertisers find the right audiences and place ads automatically across their platforms. They're even working on a way for advertisers to create and test ads using AI.

