scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Your next friend on Instagram could be an AI; ChatGPT-like chatbot with 30 personalities spotted

Feedback

Your next friend on Instagram could be an AI; ChatGPT-like chatbot with 30 personalities spotted

A popular engineer Alessandro Paluzzi managed to reverse-engineer Instagram's code and spot the new AI chatbot

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Instagram may soon introduce an AI friend for its users Instagram may soon introduce an AI friend for its users

Helpful friends are always there to answer your questions, give you advice, and even support you to express yourself better. Now, it seems Instagram is building an AI friend for you who will do just these things. This clever chatbot will also have the option to choose from 30 different personalities.

A popular engineer Alessandro Paluzzi managed to reverse-engineer Instagram's code and spot the new AI chatbot. In a tweet, Paluzzi said, "#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience. AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities."

Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the feature. According to the leaked screengrab, Instagram stated, "Bring AI to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience."

Snapchat had also introduced its own Chatbot version, My AI, which can also do stuff like write haikus, plan trips, and suggest birthday gifts.

But some users found it annoying and complained that it disrupted their Snapchat experience. Others were worried that the chatbot had access to too much personal information, like their locations.

Also read: What would you name your AI chatbot? Snapchat introduces ChatGPT-like AI which can be named by the user

Instagram parent company Meta, has already been exploring the use of AI on its different platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, even talked about creating AI personalities that can assist people in various ways. They're also using AI to improve filters and ads on Instagram.

Meta also has also provided access to tools like Advantage+ that help advertisers find the right audiences and place ads automatically across their platforms. They're even working on a way for advertisers to create and test ads using AI.

Also read: Microsoft introduces Instagram-like stories on Bing search using AI: How it works

Also Watch: How rich is Nikhil Kamath? All about Zerodha co-founder and one of the youngest philanthropists

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 07, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement