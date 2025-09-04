YouTube star MrBeast reportedly planning to launch his own phone company in 2026

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is preparing to enter the telecom sector with the launch of his own mobile phone company next year, according to a report from Business Insider.

The leaked investor deck, viewed by the publication, suggests that the YouTube megastar and his company Beast Industries are exploring the creation of a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). This model allows new entrants to provide mobile services using existing infrastructure from established players such as AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. By piggybacking on these networks, MrBeast could offer competitive rates without the massive costs of building his own telecom infrastructure.

The strategy mirrors the success of other celebrity-backed ventures, including Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile, which was sold to T-Mobile for $1.35 billion. MrBeast has previously worked with T-Mobile, raising the possibility of a partnership.

This move comes as part of MrBeast’s broader efforts to diversify his brand beyond YouTube. His business portfolio already includes Feastables, a snacks company that generated about $250 million in sales and $20 million in profit last year, and Lunchly, a food venture. He also has a toy line and a Prime Video reality show.

Despite his immense reach, with more than 430 million YouTube subscribers, his media business posted a reported $80 million loss last year, according to Bloomberg. A phone company could be a pathway toward profitability, while also strengthening his connection with his fan base.

The investor deck also hinted at Beast Industries exploring fintech and mobile gaming alongside the mobile service. If successful, MrBeast’s foray into telecom could put him among the rare group of creators turning internet fame into long-term business empires.