Zepto brings back ‘Fastest Sale Ever’ with up to big discounts, cashback and prizes: See offers

Quick commerce platform Zepto has launched the second edition of its Fastest Sale Ever, ahead of India’s festive season. The mega sale, which went live on September 11, brings discounts of up to 90% across categories like gadgets, fashion, jewellery, beauty, homeware, and festive essentials, all powered by Zepto’s trademark rapid delivery.

“Our vision for enabling the Fastest Sale Ever is to deliver unmatched deals, early festive excitement, and the lightning fast delivery experience for our users. With 50,000+ items, marquee brand tie-ups, and amazing bank offers, this year’s edition is designed to make festive shopping more thrilling than ever,” said Devendra Meel, Chief Business Officer, Zepto.

What’s on offer

• Big brand deals: Shoppers can pick from OnePlus, Oppo, Nothing, boAt, Noise, JBL, Philips in electronics; U.S. Polo Assn., Puma, Van Heusen, Red Tape, Giva, Palmonas in fashion and jewellery; and Maybelline, Lakmé, L’Oréal, Dove, Nivea in beauty. Home essentials include offers on Bombay Dyeing, Prestige, Milton, Borosil, Yera.

• Bank offers: Discounts of up to ₹5,000 are available via partner banks like HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, RBL, along with no-cost EMI options.

• Rewards for top spenders: High-value shoppers stand a chance to win M.A.C, The Ordinary, and Clinique hampers, Zouk goodies, and even MS Dhoni-signed bats. Premium prizes include boAt speakers, Skullcandy headphones, and Lifelong massagers.

The sale coincides with peak festive demand during Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali, when shopping activity soars across India.